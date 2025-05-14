Fantasy Basketball
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser News: Cleared for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Hauser (ankle) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks.

Hauser is officially set to return from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. The 27-year-old's return certainly doesn't offset the loss of Jayson Tatum (Achilles), but he does give Joe Mazzulla a productive wing option off the bench as the Celtics look to extend their season.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
