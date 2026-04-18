Sam Hauser News: Cleared for playoffs
Hauser (back) is not on the Celtics' injury report for Game 1 against the 76ers on Sunday.
Hauser managed a lingering back injury during the regular season and was sidelined for the Celtics' regular-season finale against the Magic on April 12, but the fifth-year sharpshooter will be available for Game 1 on Sunday. Hauser finished the 2025-26 regular season averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 threes over 24.8 minutes per game, starting in 49 of 78 games.
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