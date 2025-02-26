Sam Hauser News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Hauser (back) is available in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

The Celtics have cleared Hauser to play Wednesday, and he will fight through a back issue on the second half of the team's back-to-back. With Jaylen Brown (thigh) sidelined against Detroit, Hauser is likely to remain in Boston's starting lineup. Across 10 games with the first unit in 2024-25, Hauser has averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.1 minutes.