Sam Hauser News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 3:12pm

Hauser (back) is available in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

The Celtics have cleared Hauser to play Wednesday, and he will fight through a back issue on the second half of the team's back-to-back. With Jaylen Brown (thigh) sidelined against Detroit, Hauser is likely to remain in Boston's starting lineup. Across 10 games with the first unit in 2024-25, Hauser has averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.1 minutes.

