Sam Hauser News: Comes up short in spot start

Hauser closed Tuesday's 104-96 victory over Brooklyn with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 29 minutes.

Hauser remained in the starting lineup after Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were both ruled out due to knee injuries. Despite the promotion, Hauser failed to have a meaningful impact, scoring in single digits for the eighth time in the past 10 games. At best, he provides the Celtics with a somewhat reliable perimeter scoring threat. He is currently averaging 2.1 three-pointers in 20.9 minutes per game through 59 games played.