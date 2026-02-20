Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser News: Drains four treys against Warriors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Hauser ended Thursday's 121-110 win over Golden State with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes.

The fifth-year forward put together his best scoring effort since Jan. 23 with an efficient night from long distance. Hauser has drained multiple three-pointers in 17 of 19 appearances since moving into the starting five in early January, averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.1 combined steals and blocks in 28.3 minutes a game over that stretch.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More
