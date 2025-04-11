Fantasy Basketball
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser News: Drains six threes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Hauser provided 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 130-94 victory over the Hornets.

Hauser came alive in the second half with five three-pointers, and his 20 points were second-most in the game behind Payton Pritchard (22). Hauser has connected on 46.4 percent of his three-point attempts over his last 10 outings, and over that span he has averaged 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals over 25.2 minutes per game. With Boston likely to rest its top rotational players in Sunday's regular-season finale against Charlotte, Hauser has a chance to see an extended role off the bench or as a starter.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
