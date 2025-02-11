Sam Hauser News: Drops 15 in spot start

Hauser ended with 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes during Monday's 103-85 victory over Miami.

getting the start in place of Jaylen Brown (knee), Hauser posted his best scoring effort since Jan. 22, which was the last time he found himself on the first unit. The fourth-year forward also tied his season high in three-pointers. He's delivered double-digit points in only two of his last eight appearances, averaging 7.8 points, 2.8 boards, 2.5 threes and 0.8 assists in 17.6 minutes a contest over that stretch, but if Brown misses any additional time, Hauser would have some appeal as a bargain DFS option.