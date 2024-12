Hauser (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Hauser was a late scratch ahead of Monday's win over Miami due to personal reasons but should be back in action Wednesday. Across 15 November appearances, Hauser averaged 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 22.7 minutes per game.