Sam Hauser News: Late scratch Monday

Hauser has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat due to personal reasons, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Hauser is a late addition to the injury report and joins a long list of unavailable players for the second half of a back-to-back set. Boston will have Derrick White (foot) and Jayson Tatum (knee) available, but Jaylen Brown (illness) remains questionable, while Jrue Holiday (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (knee/rest) and Al Horford (rest/toe) have all been ruled out already.