Sam Hauser News: Leader off bench in victory

Hauser chipped in eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 17 minutes during Friday's 121-94 win over the Magic.

Hauser provided a nice spark off the Celtics bench in Friday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring while connecting on a pair of threes and finishing two points shy of the double-digit mark. Hauser has contributed eight or more points off the bench in 13 contests this season, doing so in two of his last five appearances.