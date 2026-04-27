Sam Hauser News: Logs 22 minutes in win
Hauser notched six points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Sunday's 128-96 win over the 76ers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Hauser continues to play a relatively modest role in this series. Through four games, he's shooting 38.5 percent from the field with averages of 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.3 minutes per contest.
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