Sam Hauser News: Muted performance in win

Hauser logged two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 120-112 victory over Phoenix.

With Jayson Tatum healthy and gobbling up touches in this offense, Hauser's fantasy appeal is going to take a hit. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaging 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.4 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes per contest.