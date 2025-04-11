Sam Hauser News: Not starting Friday
Hauser won't start Friday's game against the Hornets.
With all of the regular starters sidelined, Hauser drew a spot start Wednesday and posted 10 points and three rebounds in 25 minutes during a 20-point loss to the Magic. However, aside from Jaylen Brown (knee), the Celtics' usual starters are available Friday, so Hauser will slide back to a bench role. As a reserve this season (51 games), Hauser has averaged 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now