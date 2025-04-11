Sam Hauser News: Not starting Friday

Hauser won't start Friday's game against the Hornets.

With all of the regular starters sidelined, Hauser drew a spot start Wednesday and posted 10 points and three rebounds in 25 minutes during a 20-point loss to the Magic. However, aside from Jaylen Brown (knee), the Celtics' usual starters are available Friday, so Hauser will slide back to a bench role. As a reserve this season (51 games), Hauser has averaged 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game.