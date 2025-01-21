Sam Hauser News: Notches 11 points in blowout

Hauser recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 125-85 win over Golden State.

This game was a blowout, allowing Hauser to see a few extra minutes. He reached double figures for just the second time in January in what has been a quiet month for the sharpshooter -- he's averaging 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.7 three-pointers on 38.2 percent shooting over his last 10 games.