Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser News: Notches 11 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 11:47am

Hauser closed Saturday's 109-100 loss to the 76ers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes.

The Celtics inexplicably brought Neemias Queta and Hauser off the bench in favor of Ron Harper and Luka Garza, but the experiment did not last long with Harper and Garza combining for 13 total minutes. Hauser closed the 2025-26 regular season with 78 appearances and averages of 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per contest.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
63 days ago