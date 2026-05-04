Sam Hauser News: Notches 11 points off bench
Hauser closed Saturday's 109-100 loss to the 76ers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes.
The Celtics inexplicably brought Neemias Queta and Hauser off the bench in favor of Ron Harper and Luka Garza, but the experiment did not last long with Harper and Garza combining for 13 total minutes. Hauser closed the 2025-26 regular season with 78 appearances and averages of 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 22 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need17 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 1024 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 2936 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 263 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More