Sam Hauser News: Notches 14 points in win
Hauser ended Monday's 108-81 victory over Milwaukee with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 29 minutes.
Hauser continues to be a steady source of three-pointers in fantasy formats, but his upside is limited elsewhere. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.7 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 427 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1632 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 2834 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2636 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More