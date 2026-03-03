Sam Hauser News: Notches 14 points in win

Hauser ended Monday's 108-81 victory over Milwaukee with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 29 minutes.

Hauser continues to be a steady source of three-pointers in fantasy formats, but his upside is limited elsewhere. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.7 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes per contest.