Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser News: Notches 14 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Hauser ended Monday's 108-81 victory over Milwaukee with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 29 minutes.

Hauser continues to be a steady source of three-pointers in fantasy formats, but his upside is limited elsewhere. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.7 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes per contest.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
Author Image
Mike Barner
32 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 28
Rotowire Staff
34 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
36 days ago