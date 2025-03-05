Sam Hauser News: Part of first unit against Portland

Hauser is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Portland, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Jayson Tatum is out with a shoulder injury Wednesday, so Hauser will join the starting five and likely see an increase in field-goal attempts and playing time. Through 11 starting appearances in 2024-25, Hauser has averaged 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes while shooting 45.1 percent from downtown.