Sam Hauser News: Productive in spot start

Hauser notched 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 36 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 115-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Filling in with a spot start at shooting guard for the injured Derrick White (foot) in Boston's lineup, Hauser buried three triples and matched a season-best three swipes in Sunday's narrow loss to Cleveland. The 26-year-old sharpshooter can be a decent source of threes for fantasy managers when given the opportunity for extra playing time, which could be the case once more in Monday's clash with Miami if White or Jaylen Brown (illness) are unable to suit up. Hauser has started 14 games for the Celtics since 2023-24, averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes per game dating back to last season.