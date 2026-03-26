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Sam Hauser News: Quiet stretch continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Hauser closed with nine points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and five rebounds across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 win over the Thunder.

Hauser remains a streamer strictly for three-pointers in most fantasy leagues, though he's struggling to score at the moment. The sharpshooter has scored in single digits in five consecutive games, failing to knock down a single trey in three of them.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
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