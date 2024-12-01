Sam Hauser News: Receives starting nod Sunday

Hauser will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The sharpshooter will get his first start of the season with Derrick White (foot) and Jaylen Brown (illness) sidelined. In his last five outings, Hauser has averaged 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range across 21.6 minutes per game.