Sam Hauser News: Removed from injury report

Hauser (back) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Hauser couldn't play in Monday's win over the Kings due to back stiffness, but he's set to be available Wednesday. Jayson Tatum (ankle) is unlikely to suit up, meaning Hauser could be in line to replace him in the starting lineup. Hauser has averaged 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 3.2 three-pointers in 25.3 minutes while shooting 45.3 percent from deep across 10 games this month.