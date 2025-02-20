Sam Hauser News: Retreating to bench Thursday

Hauser is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Philadelphia.

With Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown returning to game action, Al Horford and Hauser will slide to the bench. Over his last five outings (two starts), the sharpshooter has averaged 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers across 21.0 minutes per game. He has shot 45.8 percent from beyond the arc in that five-game span.