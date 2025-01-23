Sam Hauser News: Returning to bench role

Hauser is not starting Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Hauser made a spot start in Wednesday's 117-113 overtime win over the Clippers, notching 15 points, four rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes. However, he'll return to the bench here due to Jrue Holiday (shoulder) being back in the mix. Hauser is averaging 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game since the beginning of January.