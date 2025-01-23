Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser News: Returning to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 6:56pm

Hauser is not starting Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Hauser made a spot start in Wednesday's 117-113 overtime win over the Clippers, notching 15 points, four rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes. However, he'll return to the bench here due to Jrue Holiday (shoulder) being back in the mix. Hauser is averaging 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game since the beginning of January.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now