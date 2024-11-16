Sam Hauser News: Season-high 14 points Saturday
Hauser closed with 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 overtime victory over the Raptors.
Hauser entered Saturday's game shooting just 32.8 percent from three on 6.1 3PA/G. While he didn't exactly light it up from beyond the arc, he managed to reach double-digit points for a second straight game. The Celtics will need Hauser to catch fire from three in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Cavaliers.
