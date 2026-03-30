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Sam Hauser News: Shifting to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 5:39pm

Hauser isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Celtics are electing to give Jordan Walsh an opportunity to start Monday, and Hauser will make the corresponding move to the bench. He's averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in his last five appearances as a reserve, dating back to a stretch from Dec. 22 to Jan. 1.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
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