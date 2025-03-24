Sam Hauser News: Shines in start

Hauser supplied 24 points (8-11 FG, 8-10 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 win over the Trail Blazers.

Hauser drew the start in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and made the most of it with his second-highest scoring game of the season. In 16 fill-in starts this campaign, Hauser has fared well with 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 3.4 three-pointers.