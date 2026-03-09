Sam Hauser News: Solid from perimeter

Hauser provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt) and four rebounds over 24 minutes during Sunday's 109-98 win over the Cavaliers.

Hauser caught fire from beyond the arc and appears to be a good fit alongside Jayson Tatum due to his floor spacing. Hauser won't have a big usage rate, but he will remain a solid three-point specialist in category formats.