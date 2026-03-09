Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser News: Solid from perimeter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:17am

Hauser provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt) and four rebounds over 24 minutes during Sunday's 109-98 win over the Cavaliers.

Hauser caught fire from beyond the arc and appears to be a good fit alongside Jayson Tatum due to his floor spacing. Hauser won't have a big usage rate, but he will remain a solid three-point specialist in category formats.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
33 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
Author Image
Mike Barner
38 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 28
Rotowire Staff
40 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
42 days ago