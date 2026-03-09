Sam Hauser News: Solid from perimeter
Hauser provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt) and four rebounds over 24 minutes during Sunday's 109-98 win over the Cavaliers.
Hauser caught fire from beyond the arc and appears to be a good fit alongside Jayson Tatum due to his floor spacing. Hauser won't have a big usage rate, but he will remain a solid three-point specialist in category formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 27 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 433 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1638 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 2840 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2642 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More