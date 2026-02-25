Sam Hauser News: Solid line in win
Hauser closed with 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 win over Phoenix.
Hauser took advantage of some extra touches with Jaylen Brown sidelined by a knee issue. Overall this season, Hauser is sitting just inside the top-200 for standard nine-category formats with averages of 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 24.3 minutes per contest.
