Sam Hauser News: Starting Friday

Hauser is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Hauser will make his third start of the regular season Friday due to the absences of Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Kristaps Porzingis (ankle). Friday is a get-right opportunity for Hauser, who has failed to score in his past two outings and in three of his last four appearances.