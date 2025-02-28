Fantasy Basketball
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser News: Starting Friday against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Hauser is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Cavaliers on Friday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Hauser will make his 11th start of the regular season Friday due to the absence of Jrue Holiday (finger). Hauser has shot 47.7 percent from three on 4.4 3PA/G since the beginning of February and has averaged 7.5 points and 3.1 rebounds over 21.1 minutes per game over that span.

