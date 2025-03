Hauser is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Jazz on Monday.

Hauser will make his 13th start of the season (and his sixth since Feb. 10) due to the absence of Jayson Tatum (knee). Hauser has shot 35.5 percent from three-point range since the All-Star break and has averaged 5.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over 22.5 minutes per game over that span.