Sam Hauser News: Starting sans Brown

Hauser will start in Monday's matchup against the Heat, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The sharpshooter will receive the starting nod with Jaylen Brown (knee) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) both on the shelf. Hauser has started in seven outings thus far, during which he has averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.4 minutes per game.