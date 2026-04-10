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Sam Hauser News: Stays hot in easy win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Hauser posted 24 points (8-13 FG, 8-12 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 144-118 victory over New Orleans.

Hauser stepped up in the absence of Jayson Tatum (Achilles), scoring a team-high 24 points. The sharpshooter is scorching the nets from deep ahead of the postseason, shooting 52.6 percent from deep in his last six games while averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.3 three-pointers per contest.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
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