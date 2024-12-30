Fantasy Basketball
Sam Hauser News: Struggles continue as a starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Hauser failed to make an impact while filling in for Jrue Holiday (shoulder) as a starter for the Celtics, finishing with nine points, three assists, and a steal in the loss to the Pacers.

In back-to-back games as a starter against the Pacers, Hauser struggled to prove his worth in 20 minutes on the floor in both games. Holiday is expected to return Tuesday, so Hauser may have played his last game as a starter for Boston.

