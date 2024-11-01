Sam Hauser News: Will play Friday

Hauser (back) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

As expected, Hauser has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a second straight contest following a three-game absence due to a back issue. On Wednesday, the sharpshooter played 14 minutes off the bench and recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.