Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Hauser (back) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

As expected, Hauser has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a second straight contest following a three-game absence due to a back issue. On Wednesday, the sharpshooter played 14 minutes off the bench and recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now