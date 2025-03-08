Sam Hauser News: Will play Saturday vs. LAL

Hauser (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Hauser did not play in Boston's 123-105 win over Philadelphia on Thursday due to a sprained right ankle. He was able to participate in pregame warmups Saturday and has been given the green light to return. Hauser is shooting 36.7 percent from three-point range since the All-Star break and has averaged 5.9 points and 3.4 rebounds over 24.1 minutes per game over his last seven outings.