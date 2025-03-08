Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser News: Will play Saturday vs. LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Hauser (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Hauser did not play in Boston's 123-105 win over Philadelphia on Thursday due to a sprained right ankle. He was able to participate in pregame warmups Saturday and has been given the green light to return. Hauser is shooting 36.7 percent from three-point range since the All-Star break and has averaged 5.9 points and 3.4 rebounds over 24.1 minutes per game over his last seven outings.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now