Sam Hauser News: Will play Thursday

Hauser (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Hauser has appeared in 26 straight games (25 starts), and he could see increased usage Thursday due to Jaylen Brown (Achilles) being out. Derrick White (knee) and Neemias Queta (toe) are also questionable. Hauser is a candidate to rest Friday against the Pelicans, especially if he sees a major workload against New York.