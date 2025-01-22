Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser News: Will start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 7:19pm

Hauser will start in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Jrue Holiday out with a shoulder injury Wednesday, the Celtics will turn to Hauser for his seventh start of the season. Over six contests with Boston's first unit in 2024-25, Hauser has averaged 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes. Hence, the sharpshooter makes sense as a stopgap solution for treys and swipes for fantasy purposes against Los Angeles.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now