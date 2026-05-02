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Sam Hauser News: Won't start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 4:23pm

Hauser won't start Saturday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the 76ers, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Celtics will shake up their starting five in this do-or-die matchup, with Neemias Queta and Hauser both heading to the bench. The sharpshooter has scored six or fewer points in four of the last five games, shooting 34.6 percent from deep during that span.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
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