Sam Merrill Injury: Could return Tuesday
Merrill (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Merrill is in danger of missing a third consecutive matchup while battling left hamstring soreness. However, the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable is a sign he may be nearing a return. Expect another update from the Cavs closer to tipoff.
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