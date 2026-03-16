Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill Injury: Could return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Merrill (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Merrill is in danger of missing a third consecutive matchup while battling left hamstring soreness. However, the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable is a sign he may be nearing a return. Expect another update from the Cavs closer to tipoff.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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