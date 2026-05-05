Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill Injury: Doesn't return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Merrill (hamstring) did not return to Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the Pistons in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, finishing with one assist in seven minutes.

Merrill was able to finish the first quarter but never checked back in due to a left hamstring injury. The Cavaliers are expected to provide an update on his status by Wednesday night ahead of Game 2 on Thursday.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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