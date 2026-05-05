Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Merrill (undisclosed) exited to the locker room after the first quarter of Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Merrill played the final 6:41 of the opening quarter before heading back to the locker room with a member of the medical staff. It's unclear why he left the floor, and he can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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