Sam Merrill Injury: Listed as questionable
Merrill (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Pistons.
Merrill remains day-to-day after picking up a hamstring strain in Game 1. He was unable to appear in Game 2, and the Cavaliers could turn to Dennis Schroder and Max Strus if he misses additional time.
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