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Sam Merrill Injury: Listed as questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 9:26pm

Merrill (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons.

Merrill remains day-to-day after picking up a hamstring strain in Game 1. He was unable to appear in Game 2, and the Cavaliers could turn to Dennis Schroder and Max Strus if he misses additional time.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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