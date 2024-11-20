Sam Merrill Injury: Listed out for Wednesday

Merrill (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans.

Merrill just returned from a three-game absence Tuesday against Boston, logging six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one assist, one rebound and one block across 19 minutes of his first start of the campaign. He's being held out Wednesday for maintenance purposes, so he's likely to be available Sunday against the Raptors.