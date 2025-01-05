Sam Merrill Injury: Not playing Sunday vs. Hornets

Merrill (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Charlotte, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Merrill will miss a second consecutive game due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Lakers this past Tuesday. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Thunder. Caris LeVert, Ty Jerome and Max Strus will continue to see an increase in playing time off the bench for as long as Merrill remains sidelined.