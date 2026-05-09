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Sam Merrill Injury: On track to suit up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Merrill (hamstring) is trending favorably regarding his availability for Saturday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Detroit, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Merrill didn't suit up for Game 2 because of a left hamstring strain. Although he is currently listed as questionable, it appears he will return from his one-game absence Saturday. Merrill has appeared in eight games this postseason, averaging 6.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.4 steals across 18.5 minutes. While he hasn't been the most productive, his presence could at least mean Max Strus, Dean Wade and Dennis Schroder will see fewer minutes.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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