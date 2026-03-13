Sam Merrill Injury: Questionable for Friday
Merrill is questionable for Friday's game against Dallas with left hamstring tightness.
Merill was a late addition to the injury report for this contest. He's been playing heavy minutes lately, including 30 against the Magic on Wednesday. If Merrill is unable to play, Keon Ellis and Jaylon Tyson could be more involved for the Cavaliers.
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