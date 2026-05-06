Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill Injury: Questionable for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Merrill is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a left hamstring strain.

The Cavaliers are giving the sharpshooter a chance to play Thursday after he suffered the injury in Game 1. Jaylon Tyson and Dennis Schroder could see extra minutes off the bench in Game 2 if Merrill is unable to suit up.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
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