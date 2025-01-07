Sam Merrill Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Merrill (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
Merrill and Isaac Okoro (shoulder) both went through a full practice Tuesday which included contact. Merrill has missed the past two games for Cleveland, but if his ankle responds well in the morning, he could potentially be available to return against the Thunder.
