Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:50am

Merrill (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Merrill and Isaac Okoro (shoulder) both went through a full practice Tuesday which included contact. Merrill has missed the past two games for Cleveland, but if his ankle responds well in the morning, he could potentially be available to return against the Thunder.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now